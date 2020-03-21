|
William Bissell
July 16, 1926 - March 17, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - William West Bissell, 93, of South Bend, formerly of Elkhart died March 17, 2020 at Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame. William was born on July 16, 1926 in Springfield, IL to the late Grant Cornell Bissell and Kathrine (Rutherford) Bissell. On April 23, 1948 William married Elizabeth Balch; she passed in 2005. In 2006 William married Mary “Katie” Kase; Katie passed in 2012.
He is survived by daughters, Katherine Bissell of Washington D.C., Nancy (Robert) Segal of New York, NY, and Ann (William) Simon of Granger, IN; and grandchildren, Sarah Segal, Jacob Segal, Sam Segal, Betsy (Billy Gallagher) Congdon, Jennifer Simon, Aaron Simon, and Leah Simon.
William led an extraordinary and busy life. After graduating from Evanston Township schools, he attended Penn State where he obtained a B.S. in Science. William then entered the Navy to serve during the Korean War. After his Navy career, William attended Indiana University where he completed their executive development program.
Along with a well-established educational and military career, William was just as successful in the private sector, as the general sales manger for Miles Laboratories, director of marketing for Bayer, and vice-president of Merrill Lynch. William served on the school board of Lincolnshire, IL and was a member of Elkhart Rotary Club. An extremely active member of St. David's Episcopal Church where he had been a member since 1971, William was a member of the church vestry, serving as both a junior and senior warden, and was a director on the board of The Diocese of Northern Indiana.
William found time in his busy life to enjoy travel, golf, and play bridge. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Holy Cross Village staff and nurses for their loving care and support.
Entombment will be at St. David's Episcopal Church Columbarium. A service for William will be held at a later date. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020