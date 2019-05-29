William Bond



Nov. 23, 1954 - May 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. William Bond departed this life at 8:45 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born November 23, 1954 in South Bend, IN, to the union of the late Robert and Bessie R. Bond, Jr. He attended LaSalle High School and after he joined the U.S. Armed Forces and served his country, after his tour of duty he was Honorably Discharged. He was employed with Holladay Property Services, Inc. He will truly be missed.



William loved food and spending time with his family. His passion was the science of mechanics. He was really good with his hands, always fixing things, and had a love for tools of all kinds.



William leaves to cherish his memory a very special friend, Valerie Clay; sisters, Janice Bond, Diane Bond, Valerie (Billie) Malone, and Mae Katherine Bond; and four brothers, Larry (Dorinda) Bond, Robert D. (Yolanda) Bond, III, Timothy (Machelle) Bond, and John (Bonita) Bond.



His parents, Robert & Bessi Bond, Jr. preceded him in death along with a loving niece, Jeannette Y. Pates.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at The Cathedral.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019