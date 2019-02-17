William C. Stitt



August 31, 1932 - Feb. 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - William C. "Bill" Stitt, 86, died on February 15 in his home with Bev, his wife of 63 years and family by his side. He was born to Max and Charlotte Stitt in Mishawaka, IN. He spent his childhood in South Bend where his parents had a home built in Paxson Park. He loved this home and still enjoyed driving past the home and through the neighborhood pointing out homes of childhood friends. In his youth and continuing through high school he was a newspaper carrier for the South Bend Tribune. After graduating from Washington Clay High School he was hired by the South Bend Tribune to work in the press room. After two years of employment there he left to serve in the Army. He served time in Korea with the rank of Sergeant as the company clerk. Upon his return from Korea his sister Carol introduced him to the love of his life, Beverly Timbrook. They married and were blessed with four daughters. Bill resumed working in the press room at the South Bend Tribune and worked his way up from pressman to foreman of the press room. He retired after 40 years of loyal service. He enjoyed the camaraderie of bowling in the Tribune bowling league alongside fellow employees from all departments. Bill and Bev raised their four daughters in the Sunnymede neighborhood where he enjoyed walking down to School Field to attend John Adams football games. He also enjoyed attending basketball games at the high school and would drive his daughters to out-of-town games. When his daughters were young he was a Boy Scout Leader at St. Paul's Church. He enjoyed volunteering at Camp Tamarack in the summer. When Val and Kay became old enough to become Girl Scouts he, along with Bev became active in Girl Scouts. Shortly before retirement he and Bev moved to Simonton Lake. There they enjoyed hosting their daughters and their families for many get togethers. In later years they moved back to South Bend to be closer to family. Bill was known for his stoicism but also as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was honest, fair, and a hard worker his entire life. He was predeceased by his parents, number one daughter Val, and infant grandson William. He is survived by his loving wife, Bev; and daughters, Kay (Tom) Parker, Julie (Alan) Kohn, and Amy (Bob) Acrey. Also surviving are grandchildren: Matt (Rachell) Parker, David (Tia) Parker, Michael (Kelly Garl) Kohn, Danny Kohn, Greg (Tera Crone) Kohn, Andrew Kohn, Kate (Chris Wood) Parker, and Libbi (Dominic) Layne; great-grandchildren, Abby, Cole, Ella, Chloe, Braylan, Hayley, and Kelsey; and step-grandchildren, Michelle (John) Brandt and family, and Kevin (Debbie) Acrey and family. Also surviving is his sister, Carol Noffsinger. Services will be held on Tuesday at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, time pending.