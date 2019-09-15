|
|
William Carter
July 30, 1946 - Sept. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - William “Bill” Carter of Lakewood, Colorado was the husband of Dale Carter, father of David Carter (Morgan Groothuis), Christopher (Ericka Young) Carter, and Rachel Carter (Matteo) Colombo, and grandfather of Owen Carter, Gena Carter, Dylan Colombo, and Marco Colombo. A Memorial Service was held at Grace Presbyterian Church of Highlands Ranch, CO. Contributions in Bill's name may be made to Center of Academic Excellence at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019