Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
19704 Johnson Road
South Bend, IN
View Map
More Obituaries for William Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles Hurst


William Charles Hurst
1941 - 2019
William Charles Hurst Obituary
William Charles Hurst

Oct. 4, 1941 - March 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - William “Bill” Charles Hurst, 77, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Sprenger Healthcare of Mishawaka.

Bill was born October 4, 1941 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to the late Donald and Charline (Longschwager) Hurst.

Bill graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1959. He then attended the College of Automation in Des Moines, Iowa, and also attended San Diego Junior College.

He married Mary Francis on January 10, 1981 in Lemon Grove, California, and she survives.

Bill was a software consultant and retired from the Associates. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Surviving is his wife, Mary of South Bend; daughter, Cynthia (Patrick) Murphy of Durango, Colorado; and three sons, Mark (Cindy) Hurst of Mishawaka, Steven (Kathy) Hurst of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and William (Jill) Hurst of Granger. Also surviving are his ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Ronnie) Nowachek.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, where a Rosary service will be recited at 7:00 PM.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, with Fr. John Delaney officiating.

Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa, Iowa, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Catholic Church, 19704 Johnson Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.

Online condolences may be directed to the Hurst family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
