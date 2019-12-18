Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for William Claxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Ben" Claxton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Ben" Claxton Obituary
William “Ben” Claxton

Feb. 19, 1927 - Dec. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND - William “Ben” Claxton, age 92, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 10:35am Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. Ben retired from Honeywell after many years of service as an engineer. He served in the United States Army during World War II.

Ben was born on February 19, 1927 to William and Nadine Claxton in South Bend, Indiana. Ben lived in Williamsburg, VA and South Bend most of his life.

Mr. Claxton was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his sister, Charlotte.

Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements. Ennichment will take place in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Online condolences may be offered at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -