William “Ben” Claxton
Feb. 19, 1927 - Dec. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND - William “Ben” Claxton, age 92, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 10:35am Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. Ben retired from Honeywell after many years of service as an engineer. He served in the United States Army during World War II.
Ben was born on February 19, 1927 to William and Nadine Claxton in South Bend, Indiana. Ben lived in Williamsburg, VA and South Bend most of his life.
Mr. Claxton was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his sister, Charlotte.
Ennichment will take place in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019