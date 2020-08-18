1/2
William Correll
William Correll

Jan. 29, 1931 - August 15, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Bill Correll, 89, husband, father, grandfather, sailor, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Bill was born January 29, 1931, the youngest of eight children to George and Anna (Kelly) Correll in Pittston, PA.

After graduating high school in 1949, he joined the Army National Guard for two years before enlisting in the Navy, where he served in the submarine service for 23 years.

Bill married Patricia Steinbaugh on September 14, 1957. Following retirement from the Navy in 1974, Bill owned and operated a small farm, offering U-Pick raspberries, melons, and strawberries. Bill joined Alcoholics Anonymous in 1977 and was active within the organization throughout the remainder of his life, sponsoring numerous individuals struggling with alcoholism. He was most proud of his family, his service to our country, and his work with those dealing with alcohol addiction.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia, three grown children, Billy, Richard, and Linda, and five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN on Wednesday, August 19 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. His remains will be scattered at sea by a U.S. Navy submarine at a future date. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and face masks required.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
