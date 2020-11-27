William Cressy
May 16, 1923 - Nov. 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - William R. Cressy, 97, of Mishawaka, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born May 16, 1923 in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Ralph and Cecelia (Sledzikowski) Cressy and remained a life-long area resident until moving to Mishawaka in 2004. On April 14, 1956 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in South Bend, William married Rosella Novess, who preceded him in death earlier this year.
Surviving are his daughters, Ann (Robert) Hedl of Mishawaka, Indiana and Carol Schmanski of Osceola, Indiana; five grandchildren, John W. (Ayako) Schmanski, Michael (Michelle) Schmanski, Kimberly (Tom) Kurtz, Lauren (Kyle) Bazyk, and Scott (Peyton) Hedl; and four great-grandchildren, Frances Schmanski, John M. Schmanski II, Jolene Kurtz, and Margot Bazyk. In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Grant and son-in-law, John M. Schmanski.
After graduating from Central High School, William joined the Navy during World War II. He served aboard the carrier U.S.S. Hornet in the Pacific Ocean in 1944, flying in dive bombers as a radioman and gunner. He flew in many combat missions and was twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. For many years, Bill attended Hornet reunions to retain friendships with his squadron mates.
After an Honorable Discharge, he went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. William worked at John Hancock Insurance Company where he was employed for 26 years. After retiring, he and Rosella spent 25 winters in Hawaii.
Bill had a life-long interest in art, painting watercolor scenes, mostly of the Midwest and New England, where his favorite subject was boats. He exhibited his work widely for many years and received many awards.
Private family burial will take place at a later date in Cedar Grove Cemetery at the University of Notre Dame. Palmer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Contributions in memory of William may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. The family would like to thank the staff at Home Is Where the Heart Is and Center for Hospice Care.
Online condolences can be sent to the Cressy family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.