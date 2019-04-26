William “Bill” D.



Farmer



Oct. 23, 1931 - April 24, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - William “Bill” D. Farmer, 87, of South Bend, passed away after a short illness at Holy Cross Village - Dujarie House on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with family by his side.



Bill was born on October 23, 1931 to Rae (Kinzie) and Paul Farmer in Mishawaka, IN. He attended Central Catholic High School in South Bend. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, in Architecture, in 1954. He married Margaret Wack January 8, 1955 and they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Bill was also a pilot in the United States Air Force.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Rae and Paul Farmer, his brother Paul, and his nephew Eric Farmer. He is survived by his sisters, Mari Tellson and Nancy (James) Yohe; his brother, Michael (Rita); his wife Margaret; nine children: William (Devorah) of Dundas, Ontario, Patricia Farmer, Mary (Chris) Harms, and Barbara (Thomas) Cassady all of South Bend, Susan (Jerry) O'Neill of Seattle, Diane (Bill) Robertson of Edwardsburg, MI, John (Marah) of Gibsons, British Columbia, Katherine Farmer of Seattle, and Michael (Nicole) of Edwardsburg, MI; and grandchildren: Morgan and Sophia Farmer; Michael (Abby) and Eric Bill; Christopher, Clayton and Caroline Harms; Thomas (Britt), Robert (Tess), and Margaret Cassady; Keller O'Neill; Benjamin and Jacob Robertson; Callaghan and Tobias Farmer; and Brenna, Braden, and Kinzie Farmer. Bill was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Thomas Cassady, and Genevieve, Ivana and Dmitri Cassady.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend. Bill's nephew, The Most Reverend William A. Wack, C.S.C., Bishop of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, FL, will officiate. U.S. Air Force Honor Service and burial will take place following at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the Notre Dame campus. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-7 pm at McGann Hay Funeral Home, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter the parking lot off Cherry Rd., where the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 4 pm.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to the wonderful staff at Holy Cross Village - Dujarie House for their compassionate care.



Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Child Society at 308 South Scott Street, South Bend, IN 46601 or Beacon Children's Hospital at 615 North Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. To send your private condolences to the family log on to: www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary