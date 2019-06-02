William D. Lang



May 22, 1935 - May 31, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - William D. Lang, 84, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Heritage Point, Mishawaka.



William was born on May 22, 1935 in Mishawaka to Raymond J. and Irene (Swartz) Lang. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard C. Lang.



On November 26, 1955 in Mishawaka, William married Rosemary Meersman. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2012. William was also preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela S. Sciba on April 24, 1998.



William worked for Dodge Manufacturing from 1966 to 1986 and was a part owner of Lang, Feeney & Associates from 1977 to 2019.



Surviving are one son, Terance (Mary) Lang; three grandchildren, Jennifer L. (Dwayne) Cossey, Julie A. (Ray) Essig, and Zoe E. Lang; and three great-grandchildren, Kayla and Grace Cossey, and Bentley Essig.



Visitation for William will be Monday, June 3 from 3 PM to 7 PM at the Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 11 AM in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd. #101, South Bend, IN 46628 or to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, Inc., 922 E Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 5838 W. Brick Rd. #101, South Bend, IN 46628 or to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, Inc., 922 E Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.