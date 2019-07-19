William David Troup



April 10, 1957 - July 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - William (Bill) Troup, 62, departed this earth on July 15, 2019. Bill was born on April 10, 1957 in South Bend, IN, where he was a lifelong resident. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Troup and granddaughter, Kayla.



He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Troup; his children, Patrick (Sara) Troup of Phoenix, Arizona, Robert Troup of South Bend, IN, and Melissa (Ray) Rogers of Mishawaka, IN. He had seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly and with whom he enjoyed spending quality time. Bill was a graduate of Penn High School. He worked as a machinist for 40 years. Bill was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Lions. He was also an avid fan of Notre Dame football and women's basketball. In his spare time, he really enjoyed watching action-packed movies and spending weekends with Tristen and Ayla, who called him “Papa.” Please make all donations in Bill's name to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 19, 2019