William Davis



Sept. 22, 1942 - June 10, 2020



NORTH WEBSTER, IN - William “Bill” A. Davis, 77, of North Webster, Indiana went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, June 10 at Goshen Hospital surrounded by his loving wife, Bobbie Davis, and their four children.



Bill leaves a legacy of a loving family to cherish his memory and his love of Christ: his children, Robert (Robin) Davis, Teressa (Brian) Sears, Alisa (Mike) Depositar, and Monica (Pete) Kern; his grandchildren, Robbi, Heidi (Jacob), Heather (Zach), Hannah, William, Hallelujah, Cody, Taylor (Nate), Jordan, Cassie (Samuel), Mikey (Keeley), Kaley (Ryan), Cameron, Emily (Joshua), Sydney, and Elijah; and his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Henry, Mya, Myles, and Brylee.



Bill is also survived by his sister, Beverly (Ronald) Rowe.



He was very proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis and his memories and stories were loved by all - Semper Fi.



There will be a Memorial



Service for Bill at New Beginnings, 19688 Kern Road, South Bend, IN, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Sympathy cards for the family can be sent to Bobbie Davis at PO Box 529, North Webster, IN 46555. The family is requesting no flowers.



Elkhart Cremation Services is honored to be entrusted with his care.



Psalm 30:5 Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store