William E. Bienz, Sr.
Sept. 16, 1948 - Sept. 23, 2019
THREE RIVERS, MI - William Edward Bienz Sr., age 71, of Three Rivers, died peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019 in the comfort of his family's presence.
He was born September 16, 1948 in Elkhart, Indiana, the second child to Arthur and Laura DeWitt Bienz. He married Robin Harshman February 8, 1993 in Coldwater, Michigan. She survives.
William loved his family and having a good time. He enjoyed Westerns and country gospel. He was a character who loved dancing, telling a good joke, playing guitar and singing.
William will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Robin Bienz, of Cassopolis; four daughters, Makayla Hammond of Goshen, Indiana, Melanie Gibson of Middlebury, Indiana, Christina Bienz of Paw Paw, Michigan, Patricia Ashbrook of Sturgis, Michigan; five sons, William Bienz, Jr. of South Bend, Indiana, Derrick Bienz of Elkhart, Indiana, Travis Bienz of Idaho, William Bienz II of Three Rivers, Michigan, Damien Bienz of Three Rivers, Michigan; two stepdaughters, Sherry Mealor of Three Rivers, Michigan, Randi Lynnette McArthur of Jasper, Texas; one stepson, Stephen Griggs of Newton, Texas; forty grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Joylynn Gibson of Florida, Kimberly Woodworth of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brothers, Hatcher Gibson, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: www.wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019