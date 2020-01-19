|
William “Bill” E. Blade
Dec. 31, 1921 - Jan. 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - William “Bill” E. Blade, 98, of Mishawaka, IN passed away at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Noblesville, IN. Bill was born on December 31, 1921 in Giles County, Tennessee to William S. and Vera M. (Jones) Blade. Bill is survived by his daughter, Brenda Joyce (Jerry) Weikel of Noblesville, IN, a grandson, David (Jennifer) Weikel of Westfield, IN, a granddaughter, Cheryl (Anthony) Jung of Noblesville, IN; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Colton, Quinlyn, Wesley, and Katelyn; a sister, Virginia Kelley of Pulaski, TN; a brother, Frank Blade of Pulaski, TN; and his stepchildren, Judy (Bob) Matherly, Carolyn Pearson, and Rick (Beth) Berry. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Lena W. Blade in 1979 and subsequently by Naomi C. Berry in 2019. Bill was also preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
Bill retired from Uniroyal where he worked for 32 years, and he was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army November 14, 1946, having served in World War II in the Pacific. Bill was a member of Twin City Baptist Church in Mishawaka and enjoyed woodworking. Visitation for Bill will be on Monday, January 20, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka where Funeral services will also take place on Tuesday, January 21, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting one hour prior to the services. Pastor Michael Poole will officiate the services with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020