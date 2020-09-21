William E. Cybulski
March 10, 1931 - Sept. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
William E. Cybulski, 89, passed away at 9:17pm Friday, September 18, 2020 in Southfield Village.
William was born on March 10, 1931 in South Bend to William and Nellie (Winnicki) Cybulski. He retired in 1991 from the United States Postal Service, was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the PNA fisherman's club, and also enjoyed bowling. On May 21, 1955 he married the former Jean Szmanada who survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Brad (Mark Porman) Cybulski and Bruce (Sue) Cybulski both of South Bend, Bryan (Lynette) Cybulski of Estill Springs, TN, and Barry (Katie) Cybulski of Mishawaka; six grandchildren, Colin, B.J., Christie, Tyler, Chloe, and Caitlyn; two great-grandchildren, Skylar Rose and Ander, a sister-in-law, Sandy Paprocki of Mishawaka, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue from 9-11am, with services to follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Indiana Food Bank or the Center for Hospice Care. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
