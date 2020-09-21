1/1
William E. Cybulski
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Cybulski

March 10, 1931 - Sept. 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

William E. Cybulski, 89, passed away at 9:17pm Friday, September 18, 2020 in Southfield Village.

William was born on March 10, 1931 in South Bend to William and Nellie (Winnicki) Cybulski. He retired in 1991 from the United States Postal Service, was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the PNA fisherman's club, and also enjoyed bowling. On May 21, 1955 he married the former Jean Szmanada who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Brad (Mark Porman) Cybulski and Bruce (Sue) Cybulski both of South Bend, Bryan (Lynette) Cybulski of Estill Springs, TN, and Barry (Katie) Cybulski of Mishawaka; six grandchildren, Colin, B.J., Christie, Tyler, Chloe, and Caitlyn; two great-grandchildren, Skylar Rose and Ander, a sister-in-law, Sandy Paprocki of Mishawaka, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue from 9-11am, with services to follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Indiana Food Bank or the Center for Hospice Care. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Zahoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Service
11:00 AM
Zahoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zahoran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved