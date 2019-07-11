William E. Davis



Sept. 12, 1926 - July 8, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - William (Bill) Emerson Davis, 92 years old, of Edwardsburg passed to his final rest at home on Monday, July 8, 2019 of natural causes. Bill was born Sept. 12, 1926, in Paris, IL to the late Ralph and Allene (Bostick) Davis. Also preceding him in death was his wife Phyllis and two brothers, Ralph Davis Jr. and Donald Davis.



The family moved to South Bend in 1943. He proudly served his country in the Army during WWII from Dec. 6, 1944 to Nov. 26, 1946. He received the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with one Bronze Star, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star, Army of Occupation Medal Japan, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and was Honorably Discharged.



After his military service, on August 24, 1947 he married the love of his life, Phyllis E. Atkins. Bill and Phyllis lived in the South Bend, River Park area until they purchased a farm in Edwardsburg in 1952.



Survivors are his children, Dianne Cocot of Elkhart, William E. (MaryAnn) Davis II of Edwardsburg, and Becky (Dennis) Harness of Edwardsburg. There are seven loving grandchildren, Scott (Denielle) Harness, Justin (Kelly) Harness, Anne (Kent) Campbell, Will (Eileen) Davis, Dawn (Scott) Nordman, Rob (Andrea) Harness, and Toni (Don) Stephic. There are six great-grandchildren, Trey Harness, Alliea Harness, Keira Davis, Alexandra Campbell, Destany Harness, and Nikki Davis. Also surviving is a sister, Beverly Stoops of Edwardsburg.



Bill worked at the Associates until 1969 when he and his wife purchased the Pleasant Lake Resort in Edwardsburg from 1969-1978. He retired from Travel Line in 1996 after serving as a dispatcher.



He loved watching Notre Dame football, the Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Cubs.



He was a past Master of St. Peters Lodge 106 and also a former officer of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 476. He served as a committee chairman of Boy Scout Troop 239.



Bill was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Edwardsburg. Family and friends may gather on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Rd., Edwardsburg. The Service of Remembrance will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the church, where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Otis, pastor of the church. Interment will follow at the Edwardsburg Cemetery, where the United States Army Honor Guard will play Taps and present the American Flag. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hope United Methodist Church (Project Hope), P.O. Box 624, Edwardsburg, MI 49112-0624 or to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.



There will be a Masonic Service at the church on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:00 PM.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 11, 2019