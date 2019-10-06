|
William E. Hatfield
Feb. 7, 1928 - Sept. 28, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - William E. Hatfield, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hospice House in South Bend, IN.
He was born on February 7, 1928 to the late William Martin and Christina (Czenkusch) Hatfield in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Zelmer.
Bill graduated in 1946 from South Bend Central High School. He worked as an Operations Manager for the McCaffery Company for 24 years. After that he worked at Morris Electric; Crescent Electric; Builders Square; and then Lowes, where he retired in 2011.
On June 24, 1951, he married Barbara A. Reser at Zion Evangelical Church in South Bend, IN.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara A. Hatfield of South Bend, IN; a daughter, Betsy Grinslade of Kokomo, IN; two sons, William D. (Patti) Hatfield of Mishawaka, IN and R. Todd (Cheryl) Hatfield of South Bend, IN; a son-in-law, Allen Zelmer of St. Joseph, MI; six grandchildren, Jereme Grinslade, Daniel (Pam) Grinslade, Fray (Krystal) Hatfield, Brittany (Tyson) Kritzman, Jareth Zelmer, and Justin Zelmer; and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Olivia, and Gabriel Hatfield, and Aubrey and Adler Grinslade.
Bill was a member of Clay Church in South Bend, IN and the American Legion. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he served from 1951-1952. While his children were growing up he volunteered as an Adult Leader for 4-H, Boy Scouts, and the YMCA. Bill was a dedicated loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to watch the NFL and NASCAR, and was an amateur photographer.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Clay Church, 52866 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Clay Church, with burial to take place in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN, where Military Honors will take place.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Clay Church Food Pantry, 52866 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46637.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019