William E. Hindsley
April 14, 1949 - Jan. 8, 2020
GRANGER, IN - William (Bill) E. Hindsley of South Bend passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 8. A lifelong area resident, Bill was born on April 14, 1949, and predeceased by his parents, Dorothy I. and Walter E. Hindsley.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Patrice, with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage on July 22, 2020. He is also survived by his sons, Nicholas E. Hindsley of Granger, IN and Christopher W. Hindsley of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters, Marilyn Hindsley Bobilya (George Bobilya, deceased) of Albion, IN and Susan Hindsley (Paul Burrows) of South Bend, IN; and two nieces, Laura Fickett and Amy Carter.
A graduate of John Adams High School and Bethel College, Bill owned and operated Budget Rent-A-Car in South Bend and other Indiana locations for over 30 years. After selling his business, Bill enjoyed 10 years at Wolfe's Auto Auction, once again driven by his business acumen and knowledge of the automotive industry. Among many community commitments, Bill served on the AAA Federal Credit Union board for over 25 years.
Bill became a Catholic in mid-life and was a longtime member of St. Matthew Cathedral, where he faithfully served for many years as a Mass lector. Widely recognized for his deep, strong voice, Bill loved being part of the liturgy on Sundays. Bill quietly served the needs of others throughout his life.
Bill, “Leo” was known for his kindness, dry wit, and keen appreciation for life's everyday humorous moments. He was a devoted and cherished husband, father, brother, colleague, and loyal friend. Beyond family and community, Bill's passions included athletics, particularly IU and Butler football and basketball, fine cars, music, and spending time with his family at Seabrook Island, SC. He will be dearly missed.
Private graveside services will be held. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Bill's life will be planned in 2021. Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bill's name may be directed to St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613 or to LOGAN, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends and family can leave condolences at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.