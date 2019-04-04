William “Bill” E.



Stauffacher Jr.



July 21, 1949 - April 1, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - William “Bill” E. Stauffacher Jr., 69, passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019.



Bill was born on July 21, 1949, in South Bend to William E. and Dolores (Geishirt) Stauffacher. He was preceded in death by his parents.



On June 24, 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Emily Boembeke. Surviving are his loving wife, Emily; daughter, Amy (Aaron) Schramski; son, Jason (Deidri) Stauffacher; five grandchildren, Drew, Mikaela, Brynn, Reese, and Reilly; and a sister, Debbie (John) Piller.



Bill was a volunteer coach at South West Little League for 13 years, he was involved heavily in community youth programs as a child and went on to advocate for youth programs.



In the late 60's, Bill was a rhythm guitarist for his band, Shades of Rhyme. He was extremely proud of the band's accomplishments; they won the Battle of the Bands contest, and played alongside The Associations, The Turtles, New Colony Six, and REO Speed Wagon.



Bill loved his family and his dog more than anything and was grateful to spend his last moments with them at home.



A Visitation will be Sunday, April 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church. Per Bill's wishes casual dress is requested.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary