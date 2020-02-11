|
|
William E. Winnicki
Feb. 8, 1953 - Feb. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - William Winnicki, 66, of South Bend passed away Fri., Feb. 7, 2020. Born Feb. 8, 1953 to the late Ernest & Lorraine (Bolby) Winnicki, he is survived by wife, Debra (Katona) Winnicki; children, Jessica Winnicki & William Winnicki II; three granddaughters; & sisters, Kathy (William) Konieczny & Karol (Kevin) Campbell. He enjoyed spending time with family & racing pigeons. Private family services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020