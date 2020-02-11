Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for William Winnicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Winnicki


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Winnicki Obituary
William E. Winnicki

Feb. 8, 1953 - Feb. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - William Winnicki, 66, of South Bend passed away Fri., Feb. 7, 2020. Born Feb. 8, 1953 to the late Ernest & Lorraine (Bolby) Winnicki, he is survived by wife, Debra (Katona) Winnicki; children, Jessica Winnicki & William Winnicki II; three granddaughters; & sisters, Kathy (William) Konieczny & Karol (Kevin) Campbell. He enjoyed spending time with family & racing pigeons. Private family services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -