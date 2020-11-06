William Edwin
“Bill” Day
Aug. 16, 1946 - Oct. 28, 2020
BLUFFTON, IN - William Edwin “Bill” Day, a longtime Bluffton, Indiana resident, passed away on October 28, 2020 in his Roanoke home following a slow decline in health for the last 15 years.
Family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Saturday, November, 7, 2020 at the Liberty Center Baptist Church, followed by Funeral services at 2 PM with Pastor Aaron Westfall at that location. Burial will take place at Mossburg Cemetery immediately after the services.
The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for viewing and services. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.
Funeral arrangements have been made through the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Day family and view Bill's full obituary at www.thomarich.com
