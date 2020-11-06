1/1
William Edwin "Bill" Day
1946 - 2020
William Edwin

“Bill” Day

Aug. 16, 1946 - Oct. 28, 2020

BLUFFTON, IN - William Edwin “Bill” Day, a longtime Bluffton, Indiana resident, passed away on October 28, 2020 in his Roanoke home following a slow decline in health for the last 15 years.

Family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Saturday, November, 7, 2020 at the Liberty Center Baptist Church, followed by Funeral services at 2 PM with Pastor Aaron Westfall at that location. Burial will take place at Mossburg Cemetery immediately after the services.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for viewing and services. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been made through the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Liberty Center Baptist Church
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Liberty Center Baptist Church
