William F. Harber
April 26, 1928 - Sept. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - William F. Harber, 91, of South Bend, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Settlers Place in La Porte, IN.
He was born April 26, 1928 in Walkerton, Indiana, the son of Frank Harber and Mary Kuc.
He was a member of the Timberland Bible Church, 16623 State Road 23, South Bend, IN 46635; Mill Creek Baptist Church, 8762 E. 200 S., Mill Creek, IN 46365; and American Legion Post #400; he was a Veteran of the U.S. Army - Korean Conflict, serving in Panama. He loved gardening, growing flowers and plants.
On September 23, 1950, he married Jo Ann Strauch Harber who survives.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Bruce Harber, Joell Harber (Vicki), and Robyn Harber (Francisca); 3 daughters, Debra Harber (Jonathan), Judie (Ralph) Rankin, and Valri Harber; 5 grandchildren, Bill (Randi), Justina, Alex, William, and Aurora: as well as 4 great-grandchildren, Bill, Kaden, Analyn, and Lillianne.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary; brothers, George Harber, Walter Small, and Stanley Small; and 2 sisters, Amelia Olsen and Sophie Pavolka.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., LaPorte, IN where the family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 6 from 4 pm until 8 pm. A Funeral service will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home on Sept. 7 at 2 pm, with a family member officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Mill Creek, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617 and Grace Hospice, 5835 W. Brick Road #101, South Bend, IN 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019