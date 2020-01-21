|
William F. Morehouse
June 19, 1923 - Jan. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - William F. Morehouse, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 at BellTower Health & Rehabilitation Center in Granger, IN. He was born on June 19, 1923 in South Bend, IN, to James and Corrine (Langdon) Morehouse, both of whom preceded him in death.
On January 11, 1969 in South Bend, William married the former Carole Destefano, who preceded him in death on November 8, 2018.
William is survived by his daughter, Patricia Herod of Mishawaka, IN; grandchildren, Rhonda Eaton, Rose (Michael) Griffy, and Michael (Ashley) Alexander; step-grandchildren, Rick (Pauline) Powell, Ron (Cindy) Powell, and Robin (Mike) Dodson; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Alwilda Vance of South Bend and Mary Baker of Niles, MI; and lifelong friend, Suzette Jozwiak. In addition to his parents and his loving wife, William was preceded in death by his brothers, Dean Morehouse and Richard Morehouse.
William received a bachelor's degree from Indiana University South Bend. He attended Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of University of Notre Dame. He was employed as a quality control manager at Torrington and AM General, from which he retired in 1971 after 52 years of service.
Funeral services for William will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Deacon Bill Gallagher will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00am-12:30pm on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020