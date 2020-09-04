1/1
William Geminder
1941 - 2020
William Geminder

July 2, 1941 - August 29, 2020

ELKHART, IN - William Geminder, 79, passed away August 29, 2020 at his home in Elkhart. He was born July 2, 1941 in South Bend to the late William & Gladys (Lucas) Geminder.

Surviving are two siblings, John (Sondi) Geminder and Nancy (David) Shufelt, and several nieces and nephews.

William graduated from Clay High School in 1959 and worked as an electrician estimator at Shaum Electric. He later was employed at Alectrico in Mishawaka, working for the building projects department; he later worked as a self-employed Electrical Contractor from 1991 until his retirement. He was a member of the Edwardsburg Conservation Club and enjoyed trap shooting.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Elkhart County Humane Society in honor of William being a dog lover.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
