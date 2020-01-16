|
|
William Glenn Johns
Oct. 30, 1940 - Jan. 7, 2020
GRANGER, IN - William G. Johns, 79, formerly of Granger, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, at Orange Coast Memorial Hospital in Fountain Valley, California. He was born in Decatur, Alabama on October 30, 1940. He was a graduate of Washington High School and earned a BS in Elementary Education from Indiana University. After high school he joined the Air Force until his Honorable Discharge in 1966. He retired form Uniroyal in 1991 and moved to Costa Mesa, California in 2000. He was a security guard for Disneyland until he retired in 2010. Bill married Cheryl Zbrzezny on July 26, 1969. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in July of 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Cheryl Johns in CA, one son, Mike Johns in South Bend; and three daughters, Delphine Banicki, Elizabeth Johns, and Jessica Johns all in California. He also has 4 grandchildren, Tori and Emma Banicki, and Cheryl Hill in California, and Matthew Buchner in South Bend. He has 5 surviving brothers, Edwin Johns, John Johns, Clay Johns, Jimmy Johns, and Robert Johns all in South Bend, and one sister, Janie Jaronik in South Bend. Services will take place on Jan. 31 with a Mass at 11am at Saint Martha's Catholic Church in Murrieta, CA and entombment at The National Cemetery in Riverside, CA at 1:15pm.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020