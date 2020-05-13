William H. Borst



Dec. 7, 1941 - May 9, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - William Hews Borst, 78, passed away Saturday, May 9 in Miller's Merry Manor, New Carlisle.



Bill was born in LaPorte, IN on December 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor Day) to the late Mary (Hews) and Charles Borst. He attended Greene High School and graduated from South Bend Washington High School. Bill spent most of his working career with vending machine companies, the majority of the time with ARA & Automatic Canteen. Bill was known for his work ethic, loyalty, punctuality and attendance. Many of these attributes were modeled after his stepfather, Woodrow Slater. Bill was the proud owner of a six generation family farm in LaPorte County. At age 74 Bill purchased his dream car, a Corvette. Luckily for Bill on that voyage from LaPorte to his home in South Bend, the police were not patrolling that stretch of highway. Bill enjoyed his hobbies of fishing, gardening, and following his sports teams, the Colts and the Yankees. However his real love was attending festivals in South Bend and St. Joseph County. In his mind there was nothing better than a beer, a burger, and his best buddies.



Although Bill's last 2 1/2 years were spent at Miller's Merry Manor in New Carlisle battling several serious health issues, his attitude remained positive and all he wanted was more therapy to return to good health. Bill was well-respected and loved by many of the staff members. We especially acknowledge Lynn Wilson for her excellent care of Bill. She won a special place in Bill's heart.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, and sister, Sue Wantuck (Dan) of Dowagiac, MI. He is survived by his brother, John Slater (Jane) of LaPorte; beloved niece, Sarah Slater of Indianapolis; step-niece, Monica Komasinski (Dan) of LaPorte; step-nephews Chris Davis of Floyd's Knob, IN and Brian Davis (Camille) of LaPorte, and their combined four children. Bill was a special uncle to all.



Due to the pandemic a private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Brighton Street Community Green Space, LaPorte, IN c/o State Street Community Church, 209 State Street, LaPorte, IN, 46350.





