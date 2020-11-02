William H.
“Coach” Farrell
June 15, 1943 - Oct. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
William H. “Coach” Farrell, 77, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. Bill was a lifelong area resident, a member of the South Bend Rugby Club, and loved fishing, boating, golf, traveling, his motorcycle and watching his grandkids play sports.
He was born June 15, 1943 in South Bend, IN to the late Thomas Francis and Grace (Brugger) Farrell. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. He continued his education at Indiana University and received his Master's at Ball State. He was employed at the South Bend Community School Corporation for 30 years as a teacher and a football coach. He started his career as a graduate assistant at Ball State University followed by assistant coaching jobs at Chamberlain High School in Tampa, FL and Goshen High School in Goshen, IN. From there he went on to be the head coach at North Liberty High School in North Liberty, IN and John Adams High School in South Bend, IN. After his retirement he served as a volunteer assistant for the St. Joseph High School in South Bend, IN with his son Brian. On April 23, 1966 he married Jane Henning, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Mary (Thomas) Vogl of Cedar Rapids, IA, Tom (Trisha) Farrell of Scottsdale, and Brian (Jennifer) Farrell of South Bend; four grandchildren, Connor, Griffin, Kasey and Braden; four sisters, Mary Jo Keller, Maureen Farrell, Christine Mattasits, and Kathy Miller, all of South Bend; and two brothers, Patrick Farrell and Timothy Farrell, both of South Bend. Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. Anthony Farrell. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Farrell family would like to thank the nurses of Hospice and the caregivers at Home Instead, especially Leona Page. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org
