William H. Ruscio
July 25, 1947 - Jan. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - A Memorial Service will be held at Southlawn Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., after which the family will hold a gathering at the Plaza Restaurant, Niles, MI from 2pm-5pm.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.