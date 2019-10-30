Home

Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
William J. Avery


1949 - 2019
William J. Avery Obituary
William J. Avery

Dec. 29, 1949 - Oct. 26, 2019

ELKHART, IN - William J. Avery, 69, of Elkhart, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 29, 1949 to the late Wilfred J. and Lois Mae (Sones) Avery.

William graduated from Penn in 1968 where he excelled in football and wrestling. He won a full scholarship in wrestling to the USMA Prep School and was voted MVP in this undefeated season. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army from 1968-1971. He worked as a stock control and accounting specialist and was a welder at Garden City Fan in Niles, MI. William was a lifetime member of the NRA and loved to hunt, especially with a bow and arrow. He was an outdoorsman with a very kind heart. He was an avid collector of Indian arrowheads and loved history. He loved his family most of all and they will miss him greatly.

William is survived by his longtime companion of over 40 years, Diane Jones; brothers, Thomas Avery of Mishawaka, Daniel Avery of Mishawaka, and Gary Avery of Vandalia, MI; sisters, Mary (Greg) Klatt of Osceola and Kathy (Steve) Melling of Hayesville, North Carolina; former sister-in-law, Laura Avery; seven nieces and nephews, and eleven great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.

No services will be held at this time. In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St. in Elkhart.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
