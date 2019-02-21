William J. Baker



June 26, 1953 - Feb. 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - William J. Baker, 65, of South Bend, IN passed away on February 7, 2019.



On June 26, 1953, in Norfolk, Virginia William was born to Dominic Martino and Thelma L. (Taylor) Baker. William was a Drywall Finisher and Painter, and he worked at MPI. On July 4 2011, William married Sylenthia Watson. He loved spending time with his sons, Anthony & Michael Baker, as well as spending time with his two granddaughters, Kinzey and Alyasiaa, and his grandson, Jaiden. He loved to go golfing with his brother Patrick, as well as riding their Harley Davidsons with Sylenthia on the back of Billy. He loved looking up at the stars with Sylenthia at night and pointing out the different constellations together. He loved fixing things and taking care of her, and he loved eating her cooking for some odd reason. I lost my Biggest Fan; in his eyes I could do no wrong. Any other suitor will have a lot to compete with to fill Billy's shoes.



William is survived by his wife, Sylenthia; children, Anthony Baker, Michael Baker Charles, Samenthia, and Yancy; grandchildren, Kinzey, Jaiden, and Alyasiaa; and siblings, Liane (Rick) Hosbrook, William (Linda) Taylor, Patrick Baker, Perry (Sherry) Martino, and Michael Martino. William was preceded in death by his parents and his dad, William Baker.



A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. EST, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. EST, with Pastor Don Nedza officiating, at Medaryville Christian Church, 112 S. Jefferson St., Medaryville, IN 47957.



Please wear something white in memory of Billy. All are welcome to stay for his celebration after services. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary