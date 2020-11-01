1/1
William J. Goss
William J. Goss

Sept. 18, 1948 - Oct. 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

William James Goss, 72, of South Bend passed away at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born September 18, 1948 in South Bend to the late Helen (Smith) and Charles Goss and was a lifetime area resident. On August 29, 1976 in South Bend he married Jean M. Green who survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Allison Hupp (John) of Columbus, OH; his son, Thomas Goss (Yana) of South Bend; three grandchildren, Nikoli Goss, Lyanna Goss, and Gabe Hupp; his sister, Carole Jones of South Bend; and his brother, Randy Goss (Lin) of South Bend.

Bill served for 30 years with the St. Joseph County Police Department.

There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (parkinson.org). Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
