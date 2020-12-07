1/2
William J. Jenkins
William J. Jenkins

Oct. 20, 1929 - Dec. 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

William J. Jenkins, 91, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020. Bill was born in Solsberry, Indiana to Laudice (Bud) Jenkins and Iva Mae Hunter. Bill grew up in Solsberry, Indiana and graduated from Solsberry High School in 1948. Bill had many achievements in high school but played four years of basketball and was an excellent player. During high school he helped his dad out in the saw mill. He also worked in Terre Haute at Clabber Girl Baking Powder. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After the conflict he followed his brother Bob to South Bend, Indiana to work in the insurance business, Atlas Life. Bill and his wife Wanda opened up their own insurance agency.

Bill belonged to many organizations that included VFW, American Legion, Amvets, Elks, and Army Navy. Bill loved a good game of cards with poker buddies. Bill enjoyed his family and many friends. If you were ever in need, Bill was there.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Wanda (Chaney) Jenkins; his loving daughter, Karen; sister-in-law, Jean Jenkins; two nieces, Susan and Jane; two nephews, Bryan and Brooks, many great-nieces and nephews along with his extended family, the Chaneys. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Robert, and two sisters, Theresa and Rita.

Due to the current COVID Pandemic services will take place at a later date. To leave an expression of sympathy to the family please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
