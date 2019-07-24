Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:30 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jann Jr.


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Jann Jr. Obituary
William Jann, Jr.

Nov. 20, 1964 - July 19, 2019

NILES, MI - William L. “Junior” Jann, Jr., 54, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly, but of natural causes, on Friday, July 19, 2019 while in Bradenton, Florida.

He was born on November 20, 1964 in Niles to William L. Sr. and Judith L. (Barrett) Jann.

William graduated from North Liberty High School. He was a self-employed heating and air conditioning repairman. William enjoyed treasure hunting and could be found frequently going to Goodwill, yard sales, and antique stores. He was a great cook and was teaching himself to play the guitar. William loved music, making people laugh, and time spent with family. William could also be found on his Harley Davidson with the wind at his back and took great pride in polishing it nearly every day. He will be remembered for his big heart, kindness, and generosity; William was always giving to everyone he met.

William is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Jann-McLean and a sister, Sherry Jann-Northrop.

He is survived by his father, William L. Sr. (Merline) Jann of Bradenton, Florida; his children, Jeffery Jann of California and Sara Nikkole-Fugate (Eli Fugate) of Indiana; four grandchildren, Ashton and Orion Fugate as well as Jeffery and Jayden Jann; a granddaughter on the way, Vega Eda June Fugate; and siblings, Brenda (Roger) Lintz of Niles, Bryan (Brenda) Jann of Edwardsburg, Vicky Orrick of Florida, Jesse (Amy) Jann of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Jason Vore of Florida; William will also be missed by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Niles on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 4:30 p.m. William will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in William's memory to his family.

Memories of William may be shared with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now