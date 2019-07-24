William Jann, Jr.



Nov. 20, 1964 - July 19, 2019



NILES, MI - William L. “Junior” Jann, Jr., 54, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly, but of natural causes, on Friday, July 19, 2019 while in Bradenton, Florida.



He was born on November 20, 1964 in Niles to William L. Sr. and Judith L. (Barrett) Jann.



William graduated from North Liberty High School. He was a self-employed heating and air conditioning repairman. William enjoyed treasure hunting and could be found frequently going to Goodwill, yard sales, and antique stores. He was a great cook and was teaching himself to play the guitar. William loved music, making people laugh, and time spent with family. William could also be found on his Harley Davidson with the wind at his back and took great pride in polishing it nearly every day. He will be remembered for his big heart, kindness, and generosity; William was always giving to everyone he met.



William is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Jann-McLean and a sister, Sherry Jann-Northrop.



He is survived by his father, William L. Sr. (Merline) Jann of Bradenton, Florida; his children, Jeffery Jann of California and Sara Nikkole-Fugate (Eli Fugate) of Indiana; four grandchildren, Ashton and Orion Fugate as well as Jeffery and Jayden Jann; a granddaughter on the way, Vega Eda June Fugate; and siblings, Brenda (Roger) Lintz of Niles, Bryan (Brenda) Jann of Edwardsburg, Vicky Orrick of Florida, Jesse (Amy) Jann of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Jason Vore of Florida; William will also be missed by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.



Funeral Services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Niles on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 4:30 p.m. William will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at Silverbrook Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in William's memory to his family.



Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019