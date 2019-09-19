|
|
William John Martin
July 4, 1928 - Sept. 12, 2019
CULVER, IN - Willian “Bill” John Martin, 91, of Culver, passed away at Pilgrim Manor on September 12, 2019.
Bill was born in Mishawaka on July 4, 1928, the son of Kenneth and Fern (Barrows) Martin. He graduated from Mishawaka High School, Class of 1945. Bill met Mary Ann Burkett in 1948 at the Highway Diner in Mishawaka, where Mary Ann was a waitress. Some friends that Bill knew told him there was a very pretty girl working at the Diner so he went to check it out. After a few visits to the Diner, Mary Ann told Bill if he would give her a ride home to Ora, IN, she would get blind dates for him and his friends. When they got to Ora, Mary Ann had three blind dates for Bill's friends. He asked where his date was and she said, “it's me!” Mary Ann always told us the first time Bill walked into the Diner she told a friend that she was going to marry that guy. Bill and Mary Ann were married June 25, 1950, a love that lasted a lifetime and beyond.
Bill and Mary Ann moved their family from Mishawaka to Culver in 1965. Bill built the family home in Mishawaka and the home in Culver. He was a great carpenter and could fix anything. He worked for Indiana Bell Telephone Company for 40 years, retiring in 1990. He was also a Culver Union Township Voluntary Firefighter for 25 years. He was an active member for many years in the Culver Lions Club and the Culver Eagles. He also faithfully attended the Mishawaka High School Alumni lunches and the Telephone Pioneers of America breakfasts. For many years Bill and Mary Ann became part of the American Dream Tour family. He was an usher for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football teams. He ushered for 41 years and received a lifetime pass to the Notre Dame football games upon retirement. He took his daughters, nephews, and grandchildren to many Notre Dame games. He moved to farm life in Culver after his retirement and kept an acre garden of vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Bill leaves behind three daughters, Debra Martin of Chicago, IL, Glenda (Larry) Pachniak of Warsaw, IN, and Brenda (Steve) Harper of Plymouth, IN; two grandchildren, Addison (Adi-Marie) Harper of Jasper, IN and Lindsey (Mikey) Pauley of Jonesville, VA; and four great-grandchildren, Adeline and William Harper of Jasper, IN and Jaylyn and Gannon Pauley of Jonesville, VA.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Ann (Burkett) Martin in 2015; daughter, Tina Martin in 1973; his parents; four brothers, Chester “Al” Martin, Kenneth Martin, Eugene Martin, and Richard “Dick” Martin; and one sister, Donnabelle Matz.
A time of visitation with the family will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm with one hour of visitation prior to the service at Odom Funeral Home. Burial will be in Culver Masonic Cemetery.
Memorial may be given in Bill's name to the Culver Union Township Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019