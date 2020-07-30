William John Shepard
Nov. 20, 1936 - July 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - William John Shepard, 83, passed away after he lost his battle with Covid 19 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Memorial Hospital. Billy was born November 20, 1936 in South Bend to the late William and Madge Shepard. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Karen Crecelius and brother, Ronald Shepard. Left to cherish the memory of Billy are his children, Jennifer Shepard, Timothy Shepard, and Matthew Shepard all of South Bend, and Bill J. Shepard of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Adrianna, Kayden, Selina, and William; sisters, Patricia O'Banion and Julie Bultman; former wife and business partner, Vicki Shepard; lifelong friends, Michael Murray & Jan Rinehart; and many nieces & nephews. Billy was born and raised in South Bend and graduated from John Adams High School in 1955. After high school he joined the United States Army and served his country while being stationed in Germany. After being Honorably Discharged from the Army, he worked for Studebaker Automotive. Billy then chose a physically demanding job in the flooring installation business, where he never shied away from a hard day's work up until his passing. He was involved with his son's cub scout years and was a leader for a time. He participated in little league with his sons and enjoyed watching his daughter show horses at the 4H Fair. Billy was a HUGE Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan. He got so excited and looked forward to attending opening games and tailgating with his friends every year. He also looked forward to his annual Indy 500 weekend trips and week long Florida golf getaways with his buddies. Billy loved to gamble; didn't matter if it was football, basketball, horse racing, or even lottery tickets, he was all in. He faithfully went to Mr. G's every Saturday for a little action with his friends and had so much fun, win or lose. He was a very social and outgoing guy even at 83. His home away from home was down at the The View, formerly Park View. If he wasn't at his home after work during the week, we knew where to find him. It was there at The View that he met so many wonderful longtime friends and attended so many holiday and birthday parties. A lot of people he met became like family to him and he never knew a stranger. He never turned down an invitation for a get together with family and friends. Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out and helped us through this difficult time. You don't know how much it means to us that our father knew such wonderful people and he was very blessed to be loved by so many. Thank You
There will be an outdoor visitation and viewing for Billy at St. Joseph Cemetery, 25751 Grant Road, South Bend, IN on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00Noon, with a service to follow with Military Honors. An announcement for the outdoor reception will follow the service. Burial of cremains will take place on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Sumption Prairie Cemetery.
