William Joshua “Bill” Becker, Jr.
July 18, 1958 - March 30, 2020
WARSAW, IN - William Joshua “Bill” Becker, Jr. of Warsaw, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at 10:48 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 61.
He was born on July 18, 1958 in South Bend, Indiana to Marilyn (Michaels) Becker and William Joshua Becker, Sr. On May 30, 1992 he was married to Deborah “Debby” (Tilley) Becker.
Bill was a 1977 graduate of Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana and had been a resident of Kosciusko County, Indiana for the past 20 years. He loved Blue and Gold, a true Notre Dame super fan. He volunteered hours as an usher at Notre Dame games, as well as being a lifelong Notre Dame memorabilia collector. He also had a passion for classic cars and spent countless hours under the hood restoring his various project cars.
More than anything he just loved his family; they were his number one priority and he will be dearly missed.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Debby Becker (Warsaw, Indiana); his sons, Randall (Allison) Becker (San Jose, California) and Adamson Becker (Warsaw, Indiana); his daughter, Michelle Morris (Los Angeles, California); grandson, Hank Becker; father, William Joshua Becker, Sr. (South Bend, Indiana); his brother, Mark (Alicja) Becker (Mishawaka, Indiana); and his two sisters, Beth (Mike) McHugh (Greenwood, Indiana) and Carolyn (Don) Oblinger (Mt. Pleasant, Michigan). He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Becker.
Bill's life will be celebrated with a private family viewing and service at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Rd., Warsaw, Indiana and officiated by Bill Crane.
A celebration of life event will happen at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website: www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, Maryland 20785 and would be appreciated by the family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020