William K. Haines II



Dec. 25, 1959 - May 19, 2019



JONES, MI - William “Brun” Keith Haines II, age 59, of Jones, died peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the comfort of his family's presence.



He was born December 25, 1959 in Dowagiac, Michigan, the oldest of six children of William I and Sharon Haines. He married Sherry Hansen on May 4, 1989 in Edwardsburg. She preceded him in death on April 18, 2013.



Brun cherished time with his wife, daughters, and granddaughters. Being the family man he was, he took a great deal of pride in his work to support his family. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, and watching Michigan football.



Brun will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Ashley (Eric Hall) Haines of Jones and Samantha (Levi Shafer) Haines of South Bend; two granddaughters, Alivia Nowak and Rylynn Hall; three brothers, Scott “Scrutney” (Brenda) Haines, Todd “Bone” Haines, all of Edwardsburg, and Terry (Kelly) Haines of South Bend; sister-in-law, Sharon Haines of Vandalia; and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Encill “Corky” Haines and Bryen “Merle” Haines.



Family and friends will gather Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Kessington Community Church, 70200 Kessington Road, Edwardsburg, with Pastor Steve Steele officiating.



