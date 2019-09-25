|
William Killilea
April 13, 1938 - Sept. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - William Burnell Killilea, 81, of South Bend, passed away Sunday morning, September 22, 2019 at home.
Bill was born April 13, 1938 in San Mateo, California, the son of the late Moylan and Ardis (Eckhardt) Killilea. He grew up in San Mateo and traveled east as a college freshman to attend the University of Notre Dame. Bill was the head football manager for two years while at ND and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. The University was instrumental in his entire life and everyone who knew Bill, knew his love for the Irish.
During his first weekend on campus, he met the love of his life, Diane Hammes, at a mixer and they married five years later on July 8, 1961. Diane and Bill settled in the San Francisco area of California for the first few years of marriage before moving back to Mishawaka. Bill went to work for this father-in-law, Jim Hammes, at the Oldsmobile dealership in Mishawaka. This began his love affair with Mishawaka. He and Diane eventually took ownership of the dealership and Killilea Oldsmobile-Nissan was their business for many years. He later became the VP of Marketing and Development at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka. Into “retirement” he was active in lead roles with the Mishawaka Business Association and Hannah's House.
Bill and Diane were parents to seven children, seventeen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Diane preceded Bill in death on June 29, 2000. Bill married Jan Hamman on April 13, 2012 and she survives. His surviving children and their families include Kevin (Kathy) and their children, Dan, Tom and Molly; Kari (Greg) Wuszke and their children, Libby, Michael and granddaughter, Caroline; Anne (Mike) Hurley and their children, Meredith, John, Claire and Grace; Katy (Tom) Lindenman and their children, Hannah, Mary Kate and Ginny; Tim (Betsy) and their children, Kyle and Mia; Chris (Emily); and Tracy (Mike) Athan and their children, Alex, Ellie and Drew.
Bill's community involvement began early on as he worked tirelessly with many different organizations and causes. He was an active parishioner at St. Monica's in Mishawaka for many years and attended daily mass at St. Jude's in South Bend. He volunteer coached many of his children's sports teams, umpired Little League games, and was involved with Mishawaka YMCA, ICCL, Marian High School, Notre Dame Alumni, Monogram and Quarterback Clubs, Rotary International, Christ Child Society, Sharing Meadows, Notre Dame Club of St. Joe Valley, National Football Foundation Moose Krause Chapter and more. His most long standing legacy will always be Hannah's House. With his tireless efforts of love and leadership, a once fledgling organization thrives and supports mothers and babies throughout our community.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 27, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, with Monsignor William Schooler, Rev. Paul Doyle, CSC, and Rev. John Delaney officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday at Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, and also 12:00 to 1:00 pm Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hannah's House or Community Foundation of St. Joseph County for the Diane Killilea Memorial Scholarship.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019