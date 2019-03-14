William “Butch” L. Chamness



Feb. 20, 1940 - Mar. 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND - SOUTH BEND, IN- William "Butch" L. Chamness, age 79, passed away on March 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born February 20, 1940 in Mishawaka, IN to William and Helen (Shock) Chamness. He was a 1958 graduate from Mishawaka High School. Butch worked as a Barber for many years and later retired from the maintenance department at Mishawaka High School. On January 26, 1958 Butch married Virginia Wegner and with this happy union was blessed with 2 sons, Brad and Brian. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding birds, and spending time with family and friends. Butch was a dedicated fan for IU Basketball, Norte Dame Football, and Chicago Cubs Baseball. He will always be known for his tall tales that he told his grandchildren. Butch is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Chamness of South Bend, IN; sons, Brad (Kelly) Chamness of South Bend, IN and Brian (Julie) Chamness of Buchanan, MI; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Jan O'Neill of Mishawaka, IN, Connie Williams of Mishawaka, IN, and Lisa Chamness of Atlanta, GA; nieces; nephews; cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may call from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to, , 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. To share a remembrance of Butch or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.