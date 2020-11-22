William L. Newcomb
July 22, 1933 - Nov. 17, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - William Lawrence Newcomb, 87 years old, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020 at Advent Health Celebration in Kissimmee, FL. Mr. Newcomb was born on July 22, 1933 in Clayton, MO to the late William E. and Florence (Bond) Newcomb. He has lived in Lakeville since 1950. On November 3, 1951 in Valparaiso, IN, Bill and Delores Gillis were united in marriage. Delores preceded him in death on May 28, 2009. One son, Robert Newcomb; and one half-brother, Michael Newcomb, both preceded him in death.
Mr. Newcomb retired in 1990 from NIPSCO after 36.5 years of employment, working through the ranks to retire as Manager of Weight and Measure. He was a talented wood worker and loved to travel. Bill was one of the founding members of the Winnebago Travel Club. He was a member of the Lakeville Pistol and Rifle Club, as well as the NRA. Bill was an avid golfer. He will be missed.
Mr. Newcomb is survived by his three children, Bev (Dave) Braniff of Lakeville, Steve (Fran) Newcomb of Lakeville, and Vicky (Tim) Terpening of Mishawaka; seven grandchildren, Wanda (Jim) Johnson, Gary (Amy) Newcomb, Meagan (Shawn) Brzezinski, Holly Newcomb, Jenny Newcomb, Tonya (Brad) Truman, and Katie Martin; 21 great-grandchildren; two half-sisters, Linda Fann of Edwardsburg, MI and Shirli Howell of North Carolina; and one half-brother, Patrick Newcomb of Arizona. Bill had two great loves in his life: Delores, who preceded him in death, and Jean Powell, who brought life into his golden years. Jean will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan St., Lakeville. Pastor Tim Terpening will officiate. Graveside services will follow at County Line Cemetery, Lakeville. Friends may visit with the family after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William Newcomb may be donated to American Heart Association
, 208 S. LaSalle St., Unit 900, Chicago, IL 60604 or American Cancer Society
, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be offered to the Newcomb family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.