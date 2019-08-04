|
William Lane
April 20, 2015 - July 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - William “Liam” Ahren Lane, age 4, of South Bend passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL. Liam was born on April 20, 2015 at Elkhart General Hospital to Neil and Kathryn (Byrns) Lane.
Liam was in Pre-K at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Elkhart. He loved music, especially Music Together class with Ms. Tracey, and Hamilton the Musical. Liam enjoyed playing with Legos, fire trucks, and cars. On his Facebook page, his family and friends were known as William's Warriors. He had such an infectious smile that everyone loved.
Liam is survived by his parents, Neil and Kathryn Lane of South Bend; his sister, Raelynn Lane; his grandparents, Mark and Raeanna Lane of Elkhart, and Laura Byrns of Elkhart; great-grandma, Rhoda Gutschow, and great--grandpa, Jerry Lane; aunts and uncles, Brendan Lane, Kyle Lane, Megan Lane, and Daniel (Erica) Byrns; and his cousin, Graham Byrns. Liam was preceded in death by his grandpa, Charles R. Byrns; and great-grandparents, Warren Gutschow, Raeann Lane, Judith Witt, Raymond Williams, Charles J. Byrns, and Geraldine Ahrens.
Friends may visit with the family from 2-4pm and 6-8 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN. Funeral Services will be at 11am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 CR 6, Elkhart, IN 46514 where friends may visit one hour prior to services. Pastor Spencer Mielke will officiate. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery in Elkhart. The family has requested everyone to please wear something bright and colorful in memory of Liam's bright and cheerful spirit. In lieu of flowers please bring in new Legos to be donated to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital or send memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019