William Lee Davis
Jan. 7, 1975 - Nov. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - William Lee Davis, 44, of South Carlisle Street, South Bend, IN, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Loyola University, Maywood, IL.
William was born January 7, 1975 in Chicago, IL, to Dave Davis and Willie Mae Rogers both of whom preceded him death. In 1993 he graduated from SouthShore High School in Chicago, IL. On April 6, 1996 he married Lenora Brown. Coming from Chicago in 1997, he moved to South Bend, IN. He worked as a shipper for Inter Molding Plastics two years. On December 6, 2006 he married Alberta Hardin. His passions were playing bingo, dancing, cooking, and joking around making people laugh.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wives, Alberta Hardin and Lenora Brown; two sons, William Lee Davis, Jr. and Brant Davis; six grandchildren; two sisters, Mamie Davis and Vivian Lipsey Davis; four brothers, Robert Sims, Henry (Annettee) Sims, Tyrone Sims, and Dave Lee (Ann) Davis, Jr.; two uncles, John aka “Sonny” and Frank Rogers; five aunts, Mary, Ruby, Lillie, Salina, and Bettie Rogers; a special friend, Ray Adams along with a host of cousins, nieces, and friends who dearly loved him.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary where viewing will occur from Noon to 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
