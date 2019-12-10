Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lee Davis


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lee Davis Obituary
William Lee Davis

Jan. 7, 1975 - Nov. 30, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - William Lee Davis, 44, of South Carlisle Street, South Bend, IN, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Loyola University, Maywood, IL.

William was born January 7, 1975 in Chicago, IL, to Dave Davis and Willie Mae Rogers both of whom preceded him death. In 1993 he graduated from SouthShore High School in Chicago, IL. On April 6, 1996 he married Lenora Brown. Coming from Chicago in 1997, he moved to South Bend, IN. He worked as a shipper for Inter Molding Plastics two years. On December 6, 2006 he married Alberta Hardin. His passions were playing bingo, dancing, cooking, and joking around making people laugh.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wives, Alberta Hardin and Lenora Brown; two sons, William Lee Davis, Jr. and Brant Davis; six grandchildren; two sisters, Mamie Davis and Vivian Lipsey Davis; four brothers, Robert Sims, Henry (Annettee) Sims, Tyrone Sims, and Dave Lee (Ann) Davis, Jr.; two uncles, John aka “Sonny” and Frank Rogers; five aunts, Mary, Ruby, Lillie, Salina, and Bettie Rogers; a special friend, Ray Adams along with a host of cousins, nieces, and friends who dearly loved him.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary where viewing will occur from Noon to 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -