William “Bill” M. Hoffer
May 21, 1972 - August 21, 2019
HAMLET, IN - William “Bill” M. Hoffer, age 47, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born May 21, 1972 in LaPorte, Indiana to the late William Turner and Linda Brown. Bill was a 1991 graduate from Mishawaka High School. He was inducted into the United States Army in 1991 and served during Desert Storm. Bill was later inducted into the Army Reserves and was Honorably Discharged on July 26, 2003. Bill worked for South Bend Transfer as a dump truck driver. He was a member of Teamsters Local Union 135. Bill enjoyed traveling, helping people, NASCAR, derbies, Indianapolis Colts football, working on cars, and spending time with grandkids. Bill is survived by the love of his life, Dawn McVay of Hamlet, IN; children, Alicia (William) Watkins of Valparaiso, IN, Anna (Gary) Susdorf of Valparaiso, IN, and Amanda McVay of Walkerton, IN; 3 grandchildren, Tyler, Oliver, Abby and one on the way, Sadie; sister, Amanda Hoffer of Mishawaka, IN; brother, Jason (Pepper) Hoffer of South Bend, IN; stepsister, Kimberly (William) Schultz of Michigan City, IN; stepmom, Lee Turner of LaPorte, IN; several nieces, nephew, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, Indiana 46561. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. To share a remembrance of Bill or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019