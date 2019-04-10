William M. Meszaros



Dec. 25, 1927 - Feb. 24, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - William “Bill” Meszaros, 91, of Edwardsburg, MI, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.



He was born on Christmas Day in 1927 to Emery, Sr. and Thereas (Farkas) Meszaros in South Bend, IN.



On February 27, 1965, Bill married Patricia (Korn) Marley, who survives along with two daughters, Vicki (Jim) Arendt of South Bend, IN and Kathy Krizman of Edwardsburg, MI; four grandchildren, Bryan (Ashley) Arendt of San Tan Valley, AZ, Tricia (Chris) Gardner of Fishers, IN, Kyle (Jen) Krizman of Dublin, OH, and Kerri (Gary) Youngblood of Savannah, GA; and six great-grandchildren, Morgan and Aleena Arendt, Tori and Tyler Gardner, Brecken Krizman, and Alex Youngblood.



Bill was preceded in death by eight siblings (4 brothers & 4 sisters).



A Special Thank You to John and Pat Bowman, the staff at Memorial Hospital, and Wellbrooke Rehabilitation of South Bend for your support.



His working career included computer data processing at The Associates and 1st Source Bank, as well as Studebakers and Napa Auto Parts.



Bill was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Edwardsburg V.F.W.



He loved his family, his pets, and life itself. Bill enjoyed NASCAR, Indy 500 Racing, Notre Dame sports, fishing, and golfing. He will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend, IN.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019