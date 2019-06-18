William Miller



March 14, 1935 - June 16, 2019



BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI - William Miller, 84, of Berrien Springs, passed away at Caretel Inn in St. Joseph on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Bill was born on March 14, 1935, to the late William A. and Elizabeth (Baldwin) Miller.



After graduating from high school, Bill went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On December 4, 1954, Bill married the love of his life, Ellen Ruth Brohman at a ceremony in Arden, Michigan. Bill worked for Tyler Refrigeration for over forty years, prior to his retirement; Bill knew everyone and every aspect about Tyler's, as it was like a second home for him.



He was a past member of the Berrien County Youth Fair Board, Veterans Trust Fund Board, Papasan-Mamasan Korean Group, and American Legion Post 51 in Buchanan as well as The Euchre League. Bill enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with his family. He looked forward to shopping adventures, going out to eat, especially at AJ's, and playing Keno.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob Miller; and a brother-in-law, Dale Cauffman.



Bill is survived by his wife of nearly sixty-five years, Ellen Miller of Berrien Springs; his children, William “Bill” Miller of Berrien Springs and Cynthia “Cindy” Orvis of Stevensville; one grandchild, Sarah (James) Rushing of California; two great-grandchildren, Felix and Ferris Rushing; his sister, Betty Cauffman of Buchanan; and a sister-in-law, Peg Miller of Buchanan; he also will be missed by his two cats, Sparky and Patty, as well as many extended family members and close friends.



A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. A private interment with full Military Honors will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Oronoko Township.



Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Berrien County Humane Society or to Caring Circle Hospice.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 18, 2019