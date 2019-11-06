|
William “Bill” Mitchell
June 28, 1954 - Nov. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - William “Bill” Robert Mitchell, 65, passed away in the early morning hours of November 4, 2019 after a three year illness.
Bill was born in South Bend on June 28, 1954 to Robert and Margaret Mitchell, who preceded him in death. He was a 1972 graduate of St. Joseph High School and earned his MBA from Indiana University. Bill was a rabid Notre Dame football fan and he loved the Cubs, The Chicago Bears, IU basketball, and Notre Dame hockey.
Bill retired from the Robert Bosch Corporation as Director of Sales after over 31 years of service. During his career, he visited China, Brazil, Mexico, France and Germany where he met many friends. Traveling was a passion he and his wife Jan enjoyed in their 39 years together. They had many crazy but wonderful adventures climbing the Alps, parasailing over the Gulf of Mexico, climbing volcanos in Dominica, and snorkeling in Aruba. He enjoyed riding his Harley and driving his Miata, “The Beach Car”. Bill and his family enjoyed their epic family vacations to the East Coast for three decades.
Bill belonged to Sigma Pi fraternity (Tootsie). We never learned the story behind “Tootsie” but we know it must have been a good one. He was inducted into “Who's Who of American Businessmen”.
Bill married Janet K. Gutknecht on October 11, 1980. Together they raised three hard-working, successful sons, Jake (Nicole) Mitchell of Mishawaka, Steven (Christine) Mitchell of West Chester, OH, and Daniel (Kendra Horseman) Mitchell of Mishawaka. He was Grandpa to two perfect grandchildren, Quinn Janelle Mitchell and Riley Julian Mitchell of Mishawaka.
He leaves behind five siblings, Mary Ann (Malcolm) Cain, James (Annette) Mitchell, Suzanne Ward, Jeanne (Jeff) DuBoise, and Charles (Gina) Mitchell, many, many nieces and nephews, and a rescue kitty, Lily.
Preceding him in death are Bill's parents, Robert and Margaret Mitchell; three brothers-in-law, Robert Gardini, Barry Watzman, and Michael Ward; a niece Brenda Wray; and a granddaughter, Macie Jane Mitchell of West Chester, OH.
He was a faithful parishioner at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, 30 S. Meridian St., Ste. 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.
Funeral Servcies for Bill will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019