William
“Bill” Modlin, Sr.
March 10, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2020
NILES, MI - William Lee “Bill” Modlin, Sr., 80, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Bill was born on March 10, 1940, to the late Charles and Betty (Newton) Modlin in Mishawaka, Indiana. On May 25, 1957, Bill wed Junie M. Fillmore in Granger, Indiana. The two celebrated over 60 years together before June passed in 2017.
Bill loved spending time outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing (especially on Diamond Lake), and trips with his children and grandchildren to his property “up north' in Baldwin, MI. He was also an avid woodworker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Modlin and Betty Armold; wife, June Modlin; son, Donald “Tiny” Modlin; grandson, Brandon Modlin; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Modlin; and brothers, Jim and Ted Modlin.
Bill is survived by his children, Bob Modlin of Niles, Bill Modlin, Jr. of Niles, Sandy (Tim) Reichanadter of Niles, and Chuck (Debbie) Modlin of Niles; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Dick Modlin of Elkhart and Sue (Rick) Saxton of The Villages, Florida; and many extended family members and close friends.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bill's name may do so to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with a time of visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID guidelines, social distancing is encouraged and masks are required. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service limited to the immediate family will be held at 1:00 p.m.
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.