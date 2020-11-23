1/1
William "Bill" Modlin Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William

“Bill” Modlin, Sr.

March 10, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2020

NILES, MI - William Lee “Bill” Modlin, Sr., 80, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Bill was born on March 10, 1940, to the late Charles and Betty (Newton) Modlin in Mishawaka, Indiana. On May 25, 1957, Bill wed Junie M. Fillmore in Granger, Indiana. The two celebrated over 60 years together before June passed in 2017.

Bill loved spending time outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing (especially on Diamond Lake), and trips with his children and grandchildren to his property “up north' in Baldwin, MI. He was also an avid woodworker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Modlin and Betty Armold; wife, June Modlin; son, Donald “Tiny” Modlin; grandson, Brandon Modlin; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Modlin; and brothers, Jim and Ted Modlin.

Bill is survived by his children, Bob Modlin of Niles, Bill Modlin, Jr. of Niles, Sandy (Tim) Reichanadter of Niles, and Chuck (Debbie) Modlin of Niles; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Dick Modlin of Elkhart and Sue (Rick) Saxton of The Villages, Florida; and many extended family members and close friends.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bill's name may do so to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with a time of visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID guidelines, social distancing is encouraged and masks are required. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service limited to the immediate family will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved