William “Bill” Murphy
May 20, 1955 - Feb. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - William “Bill” Murphy, 64, of South Bend, IN passed away Saturday, February 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.
Bill was born May 20, 1955 in St. Joe County to Judith (Bennett) and Donald Murphy. After graduating from LaSalle High School in 1973 he went on to proudly serve the country in the United States Navy. Bill worked for Gordon Food Service and the County-City Building for many years, from which he retired.
Bill loved to be on open water fishing and the companionship of his cherished dog, Lucy. Bill enjoyed the company of his family, always telling a story or a joke.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lorie; father, Donald Murphy; sisters, Victoria Reeder (Rock) and Susan Murphy both of South Bend; daughter, Christine Foster of South Bend; son, Daniel Murphy of Osceola; and grandchildren, Daniel and Myra. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Judith and brother, Michael.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William Street South Bend, IN. A Catholic ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall St. Suite 22, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020