William Patrick Dillon
Feb. 23, 1930 - Sept. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - SOUTH BEND, IN - William “Bill” Dillon died Wednesday at age 89 at home with family by his side. He was born to Joseph and Lucille (Boomer) Dillon and was a lifelong Michiana resident. On October 29, 1960, he married Carol Guendling, who survives along with their seven children, Anna (Dale) Matson, Tracie Staggers, Sr., Sharon Dillon, Jennifer (Sean Garvey) Dillon, Samuel Dillon, Claire (Kelly) Coleman and Benjamin Dillon; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Patti Pitchford, Marylu Weist, Marj Weaver, and Kathy Martin, and a host of nieces and nephews. Sisters Phyllis Kinzie and Dolores Marrs, three brothers-in-law, and three grandchildren preceded him in death.
Bill graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a BS in Aeronautical Engineering in 1951. The same year he was employed at Bendix as a systems engineer; minus a stint in the Army from 1953-55, he worked there until 1971. He then worked at the South Bend Waterworks until he retired in 1995.
Bill was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council and in the soup kitchen, made building repairs, and managed the parish's finances for almost sixty years. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and St. Vincent de Paul Society, and prepared taxes for seniors. He also helped friends and neighbors with home repairs and maintenance.
For almost twenty years, Bill and Carol fostered dozens of young women and children. They were active in the Association for the Rights of Children and longtime associate members of the Sisters of Saint Joseph, TOSF. They were active in peace and justice issues with Call-To-Action Michiana and other groups. Bill described himself as a “wild and crazy liberal”, insisting that Jesus was too.
Bill enjoyed many pastimes. He played golf and tennis, bowled, and avidly followed Notre Dame football. He liked playing chess, solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading thrillers, and playing cards. He self-published a pamphlet, “Euchre: The Game and Strategies,” which, he noted, did not attain wide acclaim. He also excelled in carpentry and metal work. Additionally, Bill had a lively, offbeat sense of humor. He loved clever jokes, was a master punster, and delighted in writing quirky limericks.
The family would like to thank Comfort 1 Hospice, especially Sally and Yolanda, for their loving and gentle care. We are also grateful to the IU School of Medicine's Anatomical Education Program for their sensitivity and thoughtfulness in caring for him while he helps educate students.
A Mass at St. Augustine's will be dedicated to him, but, in accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Augustine Soup Kitchen (1501 W. Washington St., South Bend IN 46628). The family will celebrate his life as frugally as possible, because Bill wanted it that way.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019